Stanbic Pension partners employers on retirement for workers

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has reaffirmed its commitment to securing a prosperous future for its customers.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers emphasized this dedication towards helping their customers retire well, at the just concluded 2023 edition of the Annual Employers Forum.

The forum, a brainchild of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers successfully promoted a deeper understanding of the pension industry while fostering meaningful collaborations with employers from both the private and public sectors.

Under the theme “Pension Mastery: Supporting employees in their journey to #Retirewell,” this virtual event served as a platform for representatives from various organizations to gain invaluable insights into the pension industry. It provided an opportunity to exchange ideas, explore collaborative strategies and strengthen partnerships, all to ensure that employees achieve financial security and retire well.

During his speech, Olumide expressed his appreciation to the employers and stakeholders present for their loyalty and unwavering trust in the organization’s credibility. He reassured attendees that Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers would continue to provide expert guidance, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service to ensure employees’ seamless retirement planning journey.

He stated, “This initiative is important to us because it fosters crucial conversations and meaningful networking opportunities. Participants can connect, share best practices and establish relationships that will contribute to the long-term success of our retirement planning initiatives. Together, we can steer the wheel of success and work towards securing a better future for retirees.”

The event featured informative presentations, engaging panel discussions, and interactive sessions led by industry experts. Attendees had the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of retirement planning strategies, pension management, investment options, and the evolving regulatory landscape.

During the forum, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers reiterated its commitment to strengthening existing partnerships with various organizations. Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers encouraged dissatisfied contributors to take advantage of the ongoing Transfer Window, enabling them to benefit from the reliable pension solutions offered by the organization.

This event was a significant step forward in strengthening relationships, fostering collaboration, and equipping employers from the private and public sectors with the knowledge and tools necessary to better serve their employees’ retirement needs.

