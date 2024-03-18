Mob beat suspected motorcycle thief to death in Bauchi

In what can be described as jungle justice, a mob in Magama-Gumau town in Toro LGA of Bauchi State on Sunday beat a suspected motorcycle thief to death.

It was gathered that the young man whose identity could not be immediately ascertained was noticed in the afternoon, loitering around a Mosque in the town on Sunday being the market day.

He was said to have forcefully broke the lock of a motorcycle parked and started moving it away from the point around the Mosque.

Unfortunately for him, the owner of the motorcycle was said to have sighted him from inside the Mosque, ran out and chased after him shouting “barawo, barawo” (Thief, thief).

On hearing the shout, people chased and caught up with him though he abandoned the stolen motorcycle and tried to escaped from the scene on foot.

A source said because it was a market day, a mob quickly gathered holding planks and other objects with which he was hit several times until he died from the beatings.

READ ALSO: Angry mob kills suspected motorcycle thieves in Oyo

Before Police operatives could arrive the scene, the mob had disappeared leaving him dead in a pool of his own blood.

The Police later evacuated the body and deposited it at the morgue of Toro General hospital while no arrest had been made as of the time of filling this report on Monday.

Efforts to get official confirmation from the State Police Command proved abortive as the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili neither picked his call nor responded to the sms and whatsapp messages sent to his mobile number as of the time of filling this report on Monday.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now