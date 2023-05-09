Angry mob kills suspected motorcycle thieves in Oyo

An angry mob on Tuesday set ablaze two suspected motorcycle thieves at Popo Bridge in the Oke-Ado area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

An eyewitness told journalists the suspects were apprehended by residents of the area after they snatched a motorcycle from the owner and stripped naked before they were set ablaze.

He said: “We heard the voice of someone shouting for help and when we rushed out to see what was happening, we saw the motorcycle owner bleeding from his neck.

“The man told us he was under attack and that we should help him.”

Another eyewitness said the owner of the motorcycle said the suspects forcefully took his motorcycle and stabbed him in the neck with a cutlass.

The spokesman for the Oyo State police command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident.

He said the command has opened an investigation into the matter.

