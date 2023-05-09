Security operatives kill four suspected kidnappers in Anambra

Four members of a kidnap syndicate who carry out their operations around the Nkpor-Umuoji-Ideani Road axis of Anambra State have been eliminated by security operatives.

This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Christian Aburime, in a statement he issued in Awka, the state capital on Tuesday.

Aburime said the operation which was coordinated by the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) in conjunction with the police on Sunday after a charge by the Governor to chase out criminals in the state.

“The gang of kidnappers who had hitherto terrorised innocent citizens along the Nkpor-Umuoji-Ideani axis, paid dearly with their lives when security forces, acting on intelligence report, swooped on the areas and after an intense gun battle, effectively dispatched four of the deadly criminals to the great beyond and also made some arrests,” Aburime said.

“It will be recalled that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has repeatedly warned that there is no space for any criminalities in Anambra State.

“Hence zero tolerance has been declared by the governor on any form of criminal activities in the state.

“It will also be recalled that the governor on the assumption of office, within a short period of time, successfully reduced kidnapping and other criminalities in the state to the barest minimum.

“Based on this success, Governor Soludo has received continuous commendations from Ndi Anambra for reclaiming the state from the firm grip of deadly criminals who have now turned criminalities into a profitable enterprise.”

The statement added that after successfully neutralising the kidnappers, the security operatives recovered a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle and some sophisticated weapons, including charms tied around their waists.

“Those arrested are currently cooling off in detention and are helping the security agencies in their investigation to unravel the whereabouts of other kidnappers who are on the run,” he said.

