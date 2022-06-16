Police rescues woman from angry mob in Lagos

Police operatives from Olosan Division in the Mushin area of Lagos on Thursday saved a 53-year-old woman from being lynched by an angry mob on Thursday in the state.

The mob alleged that the woman stole a baby the Alasalatu area of Mushin.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

He said: “We really need to join hands to stop jungle justice. At about 6:10 p.m. today (Thursday), people stripped naked a 53-year-old woman (names withheld), started stoning her, and were about to lynch her.

“This happened at Alasalatu, Mushin area of Lagos. The allegation was that she touched a baby and the baby disappeared.

READ ALSO: Police arrests two suspected armed robbers in Lagos

“Police got there on time to rescue her and the mob was dispersed with teargas.

“The allegation has not been proven. No parent/guardian has come forward yet to complain of a missing baby in that locality today. She’s currently at the station. Her husband has been contacted.”

The spokesman said the investigation was ongoing, stressing that Jungle justice was not the way to go.

“Say no to jungle justice,” he added.

