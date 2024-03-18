Two kids of same parents locked inside room by their mother die in house fire

For the family of one Muhammad Bashir of Madina Quarters, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis Sunday, March, 2024 will remain an unforgettable date as tragedy struck in the morning via a fire incident that claimed the lives of their two innocent children.

The two children were Zainab Bashir Muhammad (Hibba) seven years old and Ummu Salma Bashir aged five years.

Information from the area indicated that the incident occurred at a house close to Barden Gabas Primary School adjacent to Tirwun Quarters a suburbs of Bauchi metropolis.

An eye witness disclosed that the incident occurred around 11:00am Sunday.

It was reported that the unfortunate incident occurred when the mother of the two deceased children locked them in the house and went on an errand.

It was further gathered that she probably went to the market to purchase some items when the house went up in flames through yet to be ascertained circumstances.

The eyewitness said that, “When we noticed the fire from the house, myself and some neighbours rushed to the house, but our efforts to forcefully open the gate into the house probed abortive.”

He added that, “In the process, we were able to get rid of the door with the use of some carpentry tools and gained entry into the house, but that was when the fire overpowered the room where the two children were sheltered.”

According to him, “When we entered the house, we tried to force open the room where the children are staying, it was a real fire with heavy dark smoke, making it difficult for us to gain entry.”

Another neighbour and a witness to the inferno, Usman Abdullahi (Dan Usmanu) said that, “This thing is already destined by God, but it was not the habit of the bereaved mother to lock -up the children and go on errands. Most of the time, whenever she was going out, she used to drop the children in my house, because our houses are close to each other.”

He added that, “Her husband, Bashir Muhammad was not at home when the incident occurred. Up to this time I am taking to you, we don’t know the actual cause of the fire incident.”

Men of the state fire tried their best in fighting the fire to stop it from spreading to the surrounding houses and structures considering that it is dry season.

The dead children were later buried according to Islamic rites.

By Yemi Kanji

