Fake news! Abuja Nat’l Mosque speaks on reports of purported demolition by Wike

The Abuja National Mosque Management Board, on Friday, refuted claims that Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Terrorism, gave the order for the National Mosque to be partially demolished.

The reports were denied during a news conference in Abuja by Haliu Shuaib, the board’s director of finance and administration.

This came in the wake of rumours that Wike ordered the partial demolition of the national mosque during a meeting with the Abuja mosque management committee headed by Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe.

The committee had gone to the minister to get more information about what was happening with the plots 63 and 99 that had been given to the mosque. The visit followed FCTA’s three-month grace period for owners of undeveloped plots to either develop the land or have their certification revoked.

Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic scholar, expressed his displeasure with the report and that Wike be fired.

However, Shuaib, during the press conference said, “It has come to the attention of the Abuja National Mosque Management that there is a news item making the rounds in social and print media regarding the purported partial demolition of the National Mosque.

“The report is creating tension and anxiety amongst the Muslim Ummah in the country and beyond. The Chairman of the Abuja National Mosque Management Board and his delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of the FCT and were warmly received.

“Discussions were constructive and cordial; issues of mutual interest were discussed as they affect the development of Plot 99. The Minister was briefed that the development of the plot was receiving serious attention.

“On the development of Plot 63, opposite Yar’adua Centre, the chairman briefed Wike that a substantial part of the plot had been consumed by the proposed Inner Northern Expressway.

“The Chairman, therefore, requested to know the status of the plot and that the remaining part be re-allocated and appropriate replacement of the lost portion be given to the mosque. To this request, the minister’s response was positive.

“On renovation of the mosque, the Chairman appealed to Wike to use his good office to complete the renovation of the National Mosque. He promised to look at the issue.

“The National Mosque wishes to inform the public that there was never a time the minister mentioned the demolition of any part of the National Mosque. The general public should, therefore, ignore the social and print media campaign and completely disregard the fake news in circulation.”

