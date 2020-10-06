Tanker drivers give FG one week to repair Sapele-Benin Highway

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers, an arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria, on Monday decried the deplorable condition of the Sapele-Benin Highway as well as the Eku-Agbor Road.

The union in a statement by the Deputy National Chairman of PTD, Lucky Osesua also gave the Federal Government a one-week ultimatum to commence rehabilitation work on the road.

Osesua in the statement said that he would not hesitate to withdraw their tankers from the road if the government failed to move in to start repair work on the highway.

He lamented that petroleum tankers were having a very bitter experience “particularly at the Ologbo portion of the Sapele-Benin expressway with many of them stranded at the spot for as much as five days due to the deplorable state of the road”.

Osesua also expressed worry over the danger of petroleum tankers meandering through bad roads, saying it could cause loss of lives.

He said, “We have met with the government on the need to fix the bad roads but nothing concrete came out. This is why we had to come out with this ultimatum. If by the end of the week we don’t see workers fixing the road, we will ask our tankers to stop lifting petroleum products,” Osesua added.

