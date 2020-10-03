Atiku charges FG to rid SARS of ‘rogue elements’ | Ripples Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday urged the Federal Government to review the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigerian Police.

Atiku, who made the call on his verified Twitter handle, said it was imperative for the government to remove the rogue elements in SARS so as to restore sanity in its operations.

According to the ex-vice president, the unit which was set up to tackle armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country had grown into an oppressor of ordinary Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Amnesty Int’l accuses SARS of torture, extrajudicial executions

He wrote: “The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life.

“Reports of intimidation, harassment, and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad have continued unabated. I strongly condemn their cruel actions against our people, and I urge the government to rise to the occasion and nip this monstrosity in the bud with the seriousness it deserves.

“It’s expedient that the activities of SARS are reviewed to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions