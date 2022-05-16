Women Affairs minister, Tallen, withdraws from 2023 senatorial race

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has withdrawn from the Plateau South Senatorial district race.

The minister, who was one of those President Muhammadu Buhari directed to resign their appointments to pursue their political ambitions by May 16, announced her withdrawal from the race in a statement she personally signed on Monday.

The Plateau-born politician said she decided to withdraw from the race after consultations with her constituents and other political stakeholders in the state.

She said: “I remain resolute as I continue to relish the opportunity to serve Nigerian women in my capacity as Minister of Women Affairs under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: Gov Lalong advises Tallen on how to succeed as a minister

“Consequently, I wish to inform you all that following broad-based consultations and interventions from critical stakeholders, I have decided to withdraw from running for the senatorial seat, mindful of our accomplishments and the notable progress we have recorded under my stewardship at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.”

Tallen’s withdrawal from the senatorial race came a few days after Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, dropped their presidential and governorship ambitions respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now