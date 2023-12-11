International
Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso eye monetary alliance
Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso are working on a political and monetary alliance.
The Nigerien military leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, announced the move that could mark a further break with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on national television on Sunday night.
Tchiani, who did not give a timeline or details about the project, said it was one of the reasons for his recent visit to both countries.
“In addition to the security domain our alliance must evolve in the political domain and the monetary domain,” he said on Niger’s RTS channel.
The three neighbouring states are all ruled by military juntas that have seized power in coups since 2020.
The development has put them at odds with the rest of ECOWAS members.
The West African bloc at its 64th session held in Abuja on Sunday resolved to reopen talks with the leadership of the Niger Republic military junta.
