African Union suspends Gabon’s membership after coup

The African Union’s (AU) Peace and Security Council has suspended Gabon with immediate effect following the coup that ousted President Ali Bongo.

The suspension of Gabon by the 55-member bloc means the Central African nation will be barred from participating in all African Union activities, organs and institutions until restoration of constitutional order in the country.

In a statement posted on Twitter late Thursday by the Africa Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), stated that the suspension of Gabon was in accordance with AU instruments.

Read also: Coup in Gabon, as military officers announce taking over power

In the statement, the AUPSC said “it strongly condemns the military takeover of power in the Republic of Gabon, which ousted President Ali Bongo” and called on the coup leaders to restore democratic rule in the country.

Early on Wednesday, senior Gabonese military officers had announced seizing power on national television, following a disputed election which declared Bongo winner for a third term.

The coup makes Gabon the latest country in Africa to experience a military takeover after members of Niger’s military seized power late last month, following similar coups in Mali and Burkina Faso in the last three years.

