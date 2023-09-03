Gabon’s military junta announces reopening of borders

Leaders of Gabon’s military junta have announced the re-opening of the country’s borders after an initial nationwide closure following a coup that overthrew President Ali Bongo last week.

The announcement which was made in national broadcast on Saturday by Col. Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, the spokesman for the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), said the decision to reopen the borders was aimed “promoting the continuity of the state while demonstrating our firm will to meet our international commitments.”

“Anxious to preserve respect for the rule of law, good relations with our neighbors and the international community, the CTRI has decided to reopen Gabon’s land, air and sea borders with immediate effect,” Manfoumbi said in the broadcast on Gabon TV.

READ ALSO:Commonwealth condemns Gabon coup, insists on democracy

The Army spokesperson added that the CTRI took the step because the coup leaders “wanted to keep its international commitments”.

The Gabonese borders were closed after a group of senior army officers led by Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema, a former former head of the country’s presidential guard, announced seizing power from Bongo shortly after the country’s electoral body announced him winner of the presidential election which many said was flawed with massive rigging and irregularities.

The military officers had cited institutional, political, economic, and social crises as reasons for the coup.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now