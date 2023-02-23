News
Nigerian govt orders closure of borders for elections
The Federal Government has directed the total closure of all land borders ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.
The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tony Akuneme.
READ ALSO: 2023 elections: Buhari orders tight security around Nigeria's borders
Jere said all land borders would be effectively closed from 12 midnight on Saturday to 12 midnight on Sunday.
He said: “Accordingly, all command comptrollers especially those in the border states are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive.”
