Thousands protest in Niger, demand French troops to leave country

Tens of thousands of Nigeriens on Saturday held huge protests across the country demanding that French troops leave the country following an earlier ultimatum given to the French Ambassador to leave by leaders of the July 26 coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

In the capital Niamey, the demonstrators who rallied in front of the French army base, displayed different banners

demanding the over 1,500 soldiers leave as France continues to show support for the ousted Bazoum.

The protesters also showed their displeasure by slitting the throat of a goat dressed in French colours and carried coffins draped in French flags while Nigerien soldiers looked on and provided security for them.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Yacouba Issoufou who spoke to journalists, said they were in support of the military junta and want the French forces to leave with immediate effect.

“We are ready to sacrifice ourselves today because we are proud. They plundered our resources, and we became aware. So they’re going to get out,” Issoufou said.

Since the coup that removed Bazoum, there has been pockets of demonstrations in support of the junta but the protests on Saturday was the largest of such gathering which is an indication that many people in the country are in support of the new military leadership.

Anti-French sentiment has continued to rise especially after France ignored a military order for its ambassador, Sylvain Itte, to leave the country and have insisted that Bazoum be reinstated.

