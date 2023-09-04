Head of Gabon’s junta sworn in as interim president

Gabon’s new military ruler, Gen. Brice Nguema, was inaugurated as the country’s caretaker president on Monday.

Nguema was sworn in five days after he led the military to seize power from President Ali Bongo Ondimba in the Central African country.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Gabon’s presidential palace in the capital Libreville with the crowds cheering wildly.

On Saturday, Nguema spoke on state television and pledged to introduce more democracy after the military took over power from the long-term ruling Bongo family on August 30.

He said the suspension of all state institutions was a temporary measure without specifying any concrete steps or a timetable for new elections.

A group of soldiers on August 30 toppled the veteran leader hours after he was declared winner of the presidential election by the country’s electoral commission.

