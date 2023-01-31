International
Death toll from Pakistani Mosque suicide bombing climbs to 88
Authorities in Pakistan have put the death toll from a suicide bombing at a Mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar, at 88, after 26 more bodies were retrieved from the rubble on Tuesday morning.
Casualties from Monday’s suicide bombing, according to the deputy commissioner of Peshawar, Shafi Ullah, had increased with 57 injured people remaining hospitalized, 10 of whom were in critical condition.
A spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Muhammad Asim, who spoke to journalists, however, put the number of casualties at 83.
“Nearly 100 injured have been discharged from the hospital,” he added.
READ ALSO:Many feared dead as Pakistanis protest burning of Quran in Sweden
The bombing occurred during midday prayers on Monday inside the Mosque within the Police Headquarters in Peshawar, when a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up.
According to city police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan, the attack was a suicide bombing as police recovered the head of the bomber from the spot.
“Several people were buried under the debris after most parts of the Mosque building collapsed, so the rescue operation continued through the night.
“The deceased included several senior police officers and the prayer leader,” Khan said.
