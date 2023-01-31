Death toll from Pakistani Mosque suicide bombing climbs to 88

Authorities in Pakistan have put the death toll from a suicide bombing at a Mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar, at 88, after 26 more bodies were retrieved from the rubble on Tuesday morning.

Casualties from Monday’s suicide bombing, according to the deputy commissioner of Peshawar, Shafi Ullah, had increased with 57 injured people remaining hospitalized, 10 of whom were in critical condition.

A spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Muhammad Asim, who spoke to journalists, however, put the number of casualties at 83.

“Nearly 100 injured have been discharged from the hospital,” he added.

READ ALSO:Many feared dead as Pakistanis protest burning of Quran in Sweden

The bombing occurred during midday prayers on Monday inside the Mosque within the Police Headquarters in Peshawar, when a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up.

According to city police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan, the attack was a suicide bombing as police recovered the head of the bomber from the spot.

“Several people were buried under the debris after most parts of the Mosque building collapsed, so the rescue operation continued through the night.

“The deceased included several senior police officers and the prayer leader,” Khan said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now