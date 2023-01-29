Three killed, four injured in another Los Angeles mass shooting

Three people were on Saturday, killed and four others injured in another mass shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood, the police said.

The shooting, according to Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), occured earlier Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, making it the sixth mass shooting in California in January.

LAPD police spokesperson, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh, said the three people killed were inside a vehicle while two of the injured were taken in private vehicles to area hospitals and two others were transported by ambulance.

“Two were in critical condition and two were in stable condition,” Borihanh said, adding that investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring.

“Presently, police have no information on suspects. With the shooting over, the block was sectioned off as investigators scoured for evidence,” he said.

Another LAPD officer, Jader Chaves, said the department did not know if the house had a history of noise or other party-related complaints.

“The Beverly Crest is a quiet neighborhood nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains where houses are large and expensive.

“The property is estimated at $3 million, on a cul-de-sac and is an online real estate platforms with modern and private pool and outdoor shower,” he said.

