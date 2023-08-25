1.5m children need aid after 2022 floods in Pakistan – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday 1.5million children in Pakistan are in dire need of humanitarian aid a year after the devastating floods in the South Asian country.

Pakistan in 2022 suffered record floods that at times submerged a third of the country and killed more than 1,700 people, according to official figures.

The floods were followed by a humanitarian crisis.

The World Bank revealed in a report that 33 million people in the country were affected by the floods.

In a statement issued by its country representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF said about four million children have no access to clean drinking water.

“Vulnerable children living in flood-affected areas have endured a horrific year.

“Recovery efforts continue, but many remain unreached, and the children of Pakistan risk being forgotten,” the organisation said.

UNICEF also warned of a shortfall in funding for relief efforts.

