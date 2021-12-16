Truck kills motorcyclist in Anambra

A speeding truck on Thursday killed a commercial motorcycle operator along the Igbo Ukwu-Uga Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at 5:10 p.m., was caused by over-speeding.

He said: “The crash involved an unidentified driver of a red Mack Tipper with registration Number: JJ496QF and an unidentified rider of a Lifan motorcycle with no registration number.

“Witness report indicates that the driver of the tipper was on top speed; he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the oncoming motorcycle in a single carriageway and crashed.

“Three male adults were involved in the crash. The victims were taken to Apex Hospital, Ngo in Igbo Ukwu, where the motorcycle operator was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“His corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.”

The sector commander condoled with the family of the deceased and urged motorists to maintain a safe speed limit.

