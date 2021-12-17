Four Corps members die in auto accident few days after leaving camp

Few days after finishing from the orientation camp in Taraba state, four Corps members from Yobe state have lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident while others were injured.

Information obtained from the Yobe state office of the NYSC revealed that the accident occurred while they were returning to Yobe State from the NYSC Orientation Camp Jalingo, Taraba State where they underwent the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course and were relocated to Bauchi and Yobe States.

Yobe State Government and Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have commiserated with the families of the four Corps members.

Speaking during the condolence visit in Potiskum and Nguru LGAs of Yobe State, Goni Bukar Lawan, Commissioner Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of the Governor of Yobe State described the death of the corps members as a deep shock and a colossal loss not only to the families, but the state and the nation at large.

Bukar Lawan stated that the death came calling at the time the nation was looking forward to their contributions to nation – building.

He however cautioned that we should not question the will of God and prayed for the repose of their souls and for God to grant the families the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Also speaking, the Director – General of the NYSC Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim expressed sadness at the passage of the corps members whom he described as fallen heroes having answered the clarion call to serve the fatherland by undergoing the just concluded 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course in Taraba State.

Represented by the Director, North – East Area Office of the NYSC Bauchi, Mal. Baba Ladan, the DG bemoaned their death as painful and tragic happening at the time when their services towards the growth and development of the country was most needed.

According to the DG, “It is painful losing them at their prime when their contributions to nation – building was most needed”.

He prayed for the repose of their souls and for God to grant the families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The Yobe State Government donated #200,000 each to the families just as the delegation also visited the injured at the General Hospital Potiskum where directive was issued for those with critical cases to be moved to the state teaching hospital in Damaturu immediately and that government will foot all their medical bills.

Meanwhile, the Director North – East Area office of the NYSC Bauchi, addressed corps members in Potiskum and Nguru warning them to avoid the temptation of night journey.

According to him, the consequences of travelling in the night are dire. As such they should avoid it completely.

The Government delegation was led by the Commissioner Ministry of Youth and Sports and some Directors in the Ministry. The Director North East Area Office of the NYSC led the Yobe State NYSC Coordinator and two other Management Staff to the condolence visit.

The deceased Corps members are: Moh’d Ali, TR/21C/2269; JOB GEBRIEL, TR/21C/1655; AUWAL SALISU BASHARI

TR/21/2988 and AUDU SANI TATA

TR/21C/2302.

By Yemi Kanji

