NYSC urges corp members to get vaccinated against Covid-19, or risk expulsion

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned potential corp members to get the COVID-19 vaccination lest they will be denied entry into camps for registration from 2022.

This was contained in a virtual address issued on Monday to the 2021 Batch “C” Stream Two corps members and camp officials by the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who noted that corpers will be required to show evidence of vaccination before entry into camps.

He also noted that the NYSC will ensure strict adherence to the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

“We want to ensure that we adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical protocols of COVID-19 and corp members should ensure they are vaccinated,” Ibrahim said.

He advised corps members that were about to complete their orientation course to add value to themselves by acquiring skills that would make them business owners, instead of seeking the scarcely available salaried jobs.

The NYSC-DG noted that the scheme had partnered several institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and others to provide soft loans to corps members with good business proposals.

The brigadier-general gave an assurance that efforts were ongoing to establish NYSC Trust Fund to make more funds available for willing corps member to start their businesses as they exit service.

“NYSC is a platform for those that are very serious. Please take the skill acquisition seriously and ensure you register for the post-camp training. I can assure you that our partners are ready to support us to ensure that the start-up capitals are made available to corps members,” he said.

lbrahim also warned corps members against night and unauthorised journeys.

“Don’t endanger your security and for those going on relocation, please ensure that you don’t travel at night,” he stated. “Don’t board vehicles by the roadside, but go to designated motor parks to do so.

“Avoid free rides; we have partnered various transport unions, including the Federal Road Safety Corps to ensure that only road-worthy vehicles are provided for corps members while travelling.

“We have NYSC corps lodges, secretariats, and army barracks; find out where they are and make sure you pass the night there for journeys that will take you beyond six (pm) to get to your destination.”

