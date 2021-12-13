Feud escalates as UAE bars airlines from transporting Nigerians to Dubai

The impasse between the Nigerian Government and the United Arab Emirates continues, as international airlines operating out of Nigeria have been mandated not to convey Nigerians to Dubai.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this latest diplomatic crisis is part of the ongoing feud between both countries as a result of embargoes since the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

A report issued by THISDAY on Monday revealed that the airlines had started rejecting Nigerian passengers going to Dubai, including Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Air and others, which airlift Nigerian via their operational hubs to Dubai.

An anonymous source within one of the airlines disclosed that the airline would not airlift Nigerians whose final destination is the UAE.

”UAE says no entry for Nigerian passengers from any airline. Ethiopian just offloaded all passengers heading to Dubai. We are voiding Dubai bound tickets,” a source at Abuja airport confirmed.

A directive from one of the airlines stated, “Due to an increasing number of COVID-19 positive passengers at destination, it is decided to suspend accepting passengers to UAE from Nigeria, Congo DRC (FIH) only. This is effective today, 13th December, 2021.”

In further confirmation, a source affiliated to the Ethiopian Airlines said, “Today they have to offload Dubai passengers. So no airline wants to carry Nigerian passengers to Dubai. They said Nigerians are testing positive to COVID-19; that is why some airlines are not carrying them. It is just like they did the last time.”

The Federal Government is yet to issue an official response to this latest turn of events.

