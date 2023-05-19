UAE’s Reef launches $10M Web3 accelerator programme. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. UAE’s Reef launches $10M Web3 accelerator programme

UAE-based defi blockchain startup, Reef, has announced launching a $10 million accelerator programme for Web3 projects looking to build on the Reef Chain.

The startup made the announcement in a press release on Friday, noting that it is looking to invest in Web3-related projects.

Managed by Reef Labs, the programme, according to the startup, will support, incubate, and invest in promising Middle East-based Web3 developers, teams, and projects.

The startup was founded in 2020 by Denko Mancheski as a blockchain startup designed to make Web3 accessible for the next billion users.

Earlier in 2021, Reef raised $20 million in an initial coin offering (ICO) from Alameda Research.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Accelerator Program seeks to drive Reef’s vision for growth, making it the de-facto blockchain in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

The startup noted that ideas selected as part of this initiative would benefit from the financial support provided by Reef’s venture partners, along with mentorship, marketing, and business development assistance from Reef Labs.

2. GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize opens call for applications

The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize has opened call for applications into its annual US$100,000 Agripreneur Prize Competition.

The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition, which has established itself as the biggest, annual agripreneurship competition in Africa, identifies and supports innovative, high-potential agribusinesses.

The competition, according to the organizing team, will culminate in a final pitch contest live on stage at the AGRF Summit.

The summit, slated for September, 2023, will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Through the initiative, two young African entrepreneurs, one man and one woman, will be awarded US$50,000 each to accelerate their journey to scale.

“Agripreneurship is the biggest, most important opportunity in Africa. Especially with the power of emerging technologies in the sector, we want African youth to grab this opportunity with both hands,” said Dickson Naftali, head of Generation Africa, the competition’s organisers.

“A strong, African-led agrifood sector is our best hope for a prosperous continent without hunger and malnutrition; but we must develop our agrifood sector better, more sustainably, and more responsibly.”

3. ChatGPT launches app on Apple’s iOS

The company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, OpenAI, has announced that it is introducing the ChatGPT app for Apple’s iOS.

This is contained in a media publication from the team on Friday, May 18, 2023.

The app, according to the statement, syncs user’s history across devices as well as integrates Whisper, OpenAi’s open-source speech-recognition system to enable voice input.

In addition, users can also type questions and receive responses from the chatbot.

The rollout is expected to start from the US, where it will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.

On Android deployment, the OpenAI team noted that ChatGPT will be coming to Android devices soon.

