South African President, Ramaphosa, tests positive to COVID-19 after visiting Nigeria

Days after visiting Nigeria, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, his office said on Monday.

According to the statement, Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former President F W de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday.

The 69-year-old leader is now self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service, while all state functions and responsibilities have been delegated to Deputy President David Mabuza.

The presidency did not say whether Ramaphosa had been infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but however, noted that Ramaphosa and his team had been tested for COVID-19 multiple times last week during visits to four West African countries.

Read also: Africa to receive 270 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine – Ramaphosa

“Some in the president’s delegation tested positive in Nigeria and returned directly to South Africa. Throughout the rest of the trip, Ramaphosa and his delegation tested negative.

“The president and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, after obtaining negative test results.

“The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on December 8.

“People who have had contact with the president today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now