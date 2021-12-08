SocialMediaTrends: More on students killed in Ojodu Berger accident and how Nigerians are reacting

The ghastly accident that claimed the lives of over 10 children at Ojodu Berger on Tuesday evening, has sparked reactions from several social media users in Nigeria.

A truck was said to have crushed an unknown number of pupils of Ojodu Grammar School on their way home after the closing hours.

According to eyewitness reports, the truck driver who was trying to escape officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the pupils.

Some died on the spot while others were severely injured.

On Wednesday morning, a horde of students protesting against the death of the pupils were seen in the area. They blocked the entire road leading to a standstill situation as motorists were turned back.

LASTMA however denied any involvement in the death of the children.

In a statement on Wednesday, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba said,

“LASTMA does not have a traffic management duty post around the accident scene. And all patrol personnel had reported back to base for daily parade as at the time the accident occurred leaving only those at their traffic management posts.”

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, has also ordered the closure of the school until January 2022.

Nigerians called out the government to ensure that the perpetrators of the sad incident were punished.

Here are some of the reactions:

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

