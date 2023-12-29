News
Police sets up special squad to tackle insecurity in Plateau
The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has set up a special intervention squad to tackle security challenges in Plateau State.
The IGP stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Friday in Jos.
He also directed the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) in charge of Zone 4 to relocate to Plateau State.
Gunmen had last week killed more than 190 people in coordinated attacks on 15 communities across Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of the state.
Properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the attacks that took place between Saturday and Monday.
Egbetokun said: ”We have commenced a special operation in this state, and I have directed the DIG in charge of zone 4 to relocate to Plateau.
”We are committed to ending this circle of violence in Plateau, and we call on communities not to be collaborators in this evil act.
READ ALSO: Terrorists send fresh attack notice to Plateau village
”Citizens should rather cooperate with the police and other security agencies, so we can deal with these criminals once and for all.”
In his remark, Mutfwang commended the police and other security agencies for their efforts toward restoring lasting peace to the state.
He, however, called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.
“I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for sending the delegation led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima to the state.
“It is a clear demonstration of the political will to deal with the situation once and for all.
”I also commend the security chiefs for demonstrating the commitment to end these killings.
”But, we urge the security agencies to arrest and prosecute those behind this heinous act. That’s the only way the people will know that justice is served,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...