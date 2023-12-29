Police sets up special squad to tackle insecurity in Plateau

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has set up a special intervention squad to tackle security challenges in Plateau State.

The IGP stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Friday in Jos.

He also directed the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) in charge of Zone 4 to relocate to Plateau State.

Gunmen had last week killed more than 190 people in coordinated attacks on 15 communities across Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of the state.

Properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the attacks that took place between Saturday and Monday.

Egbetokun said: ”We have commenced a special operation in this state, and I have directed the DIG in charge of zone 4 to relocate to Plateau.

”We are committed to ending this circle of violence in Plateau, and we call on communities not to be collaborators in this evil act.

”Citizens should rather cooperate with the police and other security agencies, so we can deal with these criminals once and for all.”

In his remark, Mutfwang commended the police and other security agencies for their efforts toward restoring lasting peace to the state.

He, however, called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for sending the delegation led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima to the state.

“It is a clear demonstration of the political will to deal with the situation once and for all.

”I also commend the security chiefs for demonstrating the commitment to end these killings.

”But, we urge the security agencies to arrest and prosecute those behind this heinous act. That’s the only way the people will know that justice is served,” he said.

