Ekiti joins Ondo and Oyo to declare three-day mourning for Akeredolu

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has declared three days of mourning for his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu died in a German hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and South-West Governors’ Forum before his death.

Ondo and Oyo State have also declared three days of mourning in honour of the deceased.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor also ordered that all flags at public buildings across the state are to be flown at mast during the period.

