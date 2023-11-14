Ex-Gov rules out defection from APGA

The former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The ex-governor made the clarification in a statement issued by his media aide, Tony Nezianya in Awka.

He was reacting to claims that he would leave APGA to another party in no distant time.

The ex-governor recalled that he championed the ideologies and principles of APGA, worked tirelessly to promote its agenda, and ensured the party’s continued success after his time in office.

Obiano said: “My dedication and loyalty to APGA, both in words and actions were not in doubt.

“It is, therefore, evident that I Chief Willie Obiano have no plans to abandon APGA or join another political party.

“I have no plan now or in the future to leave the party.

“There is misguided speculation in a section of the media that I plan to jump ship.”

He urged the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to fulfill his promise on payment of disengagement allowance to former political appointees in the state.

The gesture, according to him, will be a befitting way to end the former public officers’ glorious service as well as reward them for ensuring his victory in the November 2021 election.

”If you cannot re-engage them, you can at least pay their outstanding allowances,” Obiano added.

