PDP’s Bilbis pips Kabiru Marafa to Zamfara central senatorial seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Alhaji Ikra Bilbis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Zamfara Central Senatorial election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Kabiru Abdullahi, who announced the results of Saturday’s supplementary election at the state’s collation centre in Gusau, said the PDP candidate scored 102,866 votes to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Kabiru Marafa, who garnered 91,216 votes.

READ ALSO: PDP unseats APC in Zamfara, as Lawal wins governorship election

“I Prof. Kabiru Abdullahi, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 Zamfara central senatorial district election held on April 15, 2023.

“That, Aliyu Ikra Bilbis of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” the returning officer declared.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now