Politics
Fintiri urges calm as INEC suspends collation of Adamawa governorship election results
The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has appealed to the people of the state to remain calm following the suspension of the collation of results of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The governor, who addressed a news conference on Sunday in Yola, commended the commission for halting the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani, as the winner of the election.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr. Hudu Yunusa, had earlier sidestepped the returning officer, Prof. Mele Kyari, to declare Binani as the governor-elect.
However, Fintiri expressed optimism that INEC would ultimately collate and announced the winner of the election, saying only 11 out of the 20 local government areas in the state had been collated.
He thanked the security agencies and people of the state for demonstrating courage and maturity throughout the tense period, stressing that nobody would subvert their democratic rights.
