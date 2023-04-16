JUST IN: INEC nullifies declaration of Binani as winner of Adamawa guber poll, summons officials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the confusion surrounding the pronouncement of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded. — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) April 16, 2023

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa made the declaration following the supplementary election held Saturday.

The declaration had stirred controversy as it was made midway midway into the collation.

In its response, INEC in a statement issued through Festus Okoye, its Commissioner on Voters Education, noted that “the process has clearly not been concluded.”

He said, “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”

