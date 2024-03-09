Gunmen kill farmer in Edo

Gunmen on Friday killed a middle-aged man identified as Danjuma Emokpaire in Edo State.

A resident of the community told journalists that Emokpaire was attacked by gunmen at his firm in the Ubune-Ivbiaro Community of Owan-East local government area of the state.

He urged the state government to beef up security in the community.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, however, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

