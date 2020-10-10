Report coming from Akure, the Ondo State capital said there was sporadic shootings at Pollíng Unit 11 located at Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu, Akure.
Though there are fears that hoodlums were behind the shooting, it was not yet known if they disrupted the exercise at the polling unit.
Read also: ONDO POLL: AAC threatens to sue INEC over removal of running mate’s name
However, the Ondo police spokesman, Tee-Lee Ikoro, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said that Mobile Police operatives had been deployed to the scene.
- ONDO POLL: Foreign observers arrive polling unit, as Jegede, wife queue to vote - October 10, 2020
- ONDO POLL: Gunshots rock polling unit - October 10, 2020
- NSE ROUNDUP: Stocks go N747bn bigger but profit-taking caps gains - October 10, 2020