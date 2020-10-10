ONDO POLL: Gunshots rock polling unit

Report coming from Akure, the Ondo State capital said there was sporadic shootings at Pollíng Unit 11 located at Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu, Akure.

Though there are fears that hoodlums were behind the shooting, it was not yet known if they disrupted the exercise at the polling unit.

However, the Ondo police spokesman, Tee-Lee Ikoro, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said that Mobile Police operatives had been deployed to the scene.

