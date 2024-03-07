Ondo poll: No decision on zoning yet — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) said on Thursday it has not zoned the party’s ticket for the Ondo State governorship election to any senatorial district in the state.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the clarification in a statement in Abuja.

He commended the PDP stakeholders in Ondo State for their commitment to the party’s success in the November 16 election in the state.

The PDP governorship primary in the state will be held on April 25.

The statement read: “The NWC clarifies that the party has not zoned its ticket for the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State to any part or area of the state.

“The NWC assures all intending governorship aspirants and all members of the party in Ondo State of a level playing ground in all party nomination processes and activities leading to the November 16, 2024 governorship election in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Party Guideline for the Election.

“The NWC further assures that the nomination process and activities leading to the governorship election will be all-inclusive, free, fair, and transparent in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Party Guideline for the Election.

“The NWC approved the convening of a special meeting of Party leaders comprising of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, top party leaders from Ondo State and the NWC to further ensure reconciliation and unity among party stakeholders in the state.

“The NWC urges and emphasises the need for all stakeholders to be consistent in the display of fidelity to the party and work together in the greater interest of the party and the people of Ondo State who are looking up to the PDP to rescue their state from the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The NWC restates its charge to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the November 16, 2024, Governorship election in Ondo State is free, fair, and credible.”

