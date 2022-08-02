Korra Obidi fumes, says she’ll never get married again

Choreographer, Korra Obidi has stated that she will never get married again.

Ripples Nigeria reported in April that Justin Dean, an American therapist and husband of Nigerian dancer and musician, Korra Obidi Dean affirmed that his marriage to the entertainer had crashed.

The doctor had caused a frenzy on the internet when he announced his divorce from his wife.

Taking to his Instagram page, he stated that he had filed for divorce from the dancer as he can’t condone being mistreated. He said that he tried his best to make the marriage work until he gave up. Though he didn’t want this, he had to face reality.

He expressed how heartbroken and sad he was over the incident, especially when he supported and loved her with all of him.

Weeks after, Korra Obidi ranted about how exposing her relationship on social media led to its crash.

According to her, ‘jealous goats’ on social media kept telling her husband bad tales about her which made her run away from home.

In a new development, Korra has spoken again, revealing why she will never get married again.

According to her, marriage is not an easy institution and despite giving it her all, it still didn’t work out.

Lamenting further, Korra said s3xually, she gave her husband different styles and skillfully, she cooked well for him, but despite all these her marriage still failed and because of this, she will never attempt to marry again.

Korra said;

“I don’t think I can marry again, I don’t know weya it is something I can do again, because that institution, .. I tried, I gave it my all, I gave it my full chest, inside that institution, mo ma cook, mo ma shake kini ye, mo ma fu ni doggy style, police style, elephant style, any style…”

