Actor Zack Orji responds to rumours of his reported death

Seasoned Nollywood actor Zack Orji, who underwent two brain surgeries and recently traveled to the UK for medical treatment, has addressed speculations about his purported death.

The versatile thespian, who reacted to the rumours on Friday in an interview with Channels TV, categorically said that the speculation is a lie from the pit of hell.

He noted that he came across the rumours online and I started receiving all kinds of calls, even calls from people he hadn’t heard from for years, as most of them were concerned.

Zack said; “I don’t know who originated that lie; I call it a lie from the pit of hell that…well not myself; they had passed away.

“I saw it, and I started receiving all kinds of calls, even calls from people I hadn’t heard from for years, Most of them were just concerned; they wanted to find out if it was true and all of that.

“I can only say that sometimes social media has made people so reckless and callous to the point of spreading fake news just to grow their page.”

