NSIB launches probe into Dana Air runway incident at Lagos Airport

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Tuesday, opened an investigation into an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft that veered off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos earlier today.

Fortunately, officials have confirmed no injuries among the passengers and crew onboard.

Confirming the probe, the Director, Public Affairs, NSIB, Mrs Wunmi Oladeji, said the agency had begun a probe of the incident.

She said, “Our investigators are currently on the site of the incident. They are investigating it. We will rely on their report to give the next update.”

According to a statement by the management of the airline on Tuesday, the plane flew into Lagos from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N BKI, had 83 passengers on board, and all disembarked unhurt.

However, the aircraft was stuck in a bushy area close to the runway.

The NSIB is expected to deploy a team of investigators to the scene to gather evidence and interview relevant personnel. Their investigation will focus on determining the cause of the incident and issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

This incident comes amidst ongoing concerns about aviation safety in Nigeria. Authorities will be under pressure to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure transparency throughout the process.

