JUST IN: Buhari presents N19.76 trillion 2023 budget, reels out achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, presented the proposed N19.76 trillion budget for the 2023 financial year before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The budget, which would be the last presented by the Buhari administration, is about 15.37 per cent higher than the amount budgeted in 2022.

During the presentation, President Buhari detailed some of the gains of his administration.

“This is the last time I will be presenting the budget before the National Assembly. Before presenting, let me highlight some progress we have made in the last seven years especially in the area of infrastructure and good governance.

“We instituted the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria with N1trn. This is to facilitate the second Niger Bridge and other crucial infrastructure across the country. We also incentivise private companies towards the construction of over 1500km of major roads throughout the country,” Buhari noted.

