‘Movement of God’s people’, Senator Abbo says as he dumps PDP for APC

The Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo on Wednesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aboh, in his letter to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, described his defection as the “movement of God’s people”.

The defection of Senator Abbo was confirmed on Wednesday when his defection letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was read at plenary.

While reading Senator Abbo’s letter, Lawan said that Abbo defected because of what he described as the unprecedented achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari who has paid attention to the welfare of Nigeria citizens more than any other President.

In the letter, Senator Abbo, who was caught on tape last year assaulting a sales attendant at a sex toy shop in Abuja said that he is dumping the PDP with his constituents because of what he termed, mismanagement of PDP in Adamawa State by the Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Titled, “Movement of God’s People from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, the letter reads thus in full; “

“I write to formally inform you Sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is as a result of the mismanagement of the PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state (PDP and rPDP).

“Today I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“The journey may be long, but we are on the right track as I strongly believe that by the end of the tenure of Mr President, Nigeria will be a better place.

“My Senate President Sir, it is worthy of note that in the history of Nigeria’s Nascent democracy, specifically from 1999 till date, no President has paid attention to the welfare of Nigerian Citizens like President Muhamadu Buhari as it is evident in packages such as: “i.Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT); ii.Homegrown School Feeding Program (HGFP); iii. Trader Money; iv. Market Money; v.Farmers’ Money; vi.nPower; vii. Special Public Works Programme, currently employing 1000 persons from each of the 774 local Government Areas; viii.National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA): Buhari Young Farmer’s Network; ix. Artisans and Transportation Grants; x.Guaranteed Off-take Scheme; xi.CAC Business Formalization Scheme; xii. Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Grants among others.

“Thus, in living up to the expectation of the good people of Adamawa North Senatorial District, I hereby defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with effect from today being Wednesday, the 25th day of November 2020.

“Accept Distinguished SP Sir, the assurances of my highest regards,” the letter concluded.

