Osun judiciary workers go on rampage, picket Chief Judge’s office

The Osun State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Monday, went into a rampage when staffers of the chapter picketed the office of the embattled Chief Judge of the State, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo.

The aggrieved staff were said to have stormed the office of the CJ which they shut down and prevented visitors from either going in or coming out.

The action by the Osun JUSUN, according to reports, was in solidarity with some of their members whom they alleged suffered various forms of persecution under Justice Ojo.

The Chairman of the chapter, Oluwagbemiga Olakunle Eludire, who spoke with journalists at the premises of the State High Court which houses the office of the Chief Judge, said their agitations were quite separate from the actions of the state government which placed the CJ on suspension last week.

Read also: Gov Adeleke ignores court order, suspends Osun chief judge

“We demanded from Justice Ojo why our wardrobe allowance from 2021 till date has not been released despite funding by the state government,” Eludire said.

“We want to know why the government directive on promotion and advancement made available by the Osun government was not used for the purpose approved for.

“We want to know why notable JUSUN members were unlawfully suspended without proper investigation against public service rules.

“We will not back down until appropriate action is taken on the matter,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now