I am not ashamed of doing menial jobs in America to survive — Doris Simeon

Sultry Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, has declared that she is not ashamed of doing menial jobs in the United States just to survive and make a living for her and her son.

The talented thespian made the remarks during a recent interview with her colleague, Kunle Afod

She spoke on her experience since she relocated to the US.

In 2018, Doris traveled from Nigeria to the US and made the decision to remain there in order to care for her son and his father, who also live there.

But this meant that the Nigerian actress would have to begin all over again, a fact that she bravely faced despite finding scary.

“This (US) is where my child is with his father, and that is one of the reasons I decided to stay back here. I have been here since 2018, and I really miss home (Nigeria). What I miss most about Nigeria are those street foods, such as roasted yam and corn. I also miss my friends and family.

“It was not easy starting all over, because in this place, only the tough will last. If one is lazy, one will be hungry. People who have been here for 20 to 50 years don’t find it easy, because with the kind of system they have, one cannot avoid paying bills. If one does not work, one won’t eat, and one won’t be able to pay bills,” she told Afod.

