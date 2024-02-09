HARDSHIP: Adeyanju urges Tinubu to reinstate social investment pogrammes amidst growing discontent

As Nigerians continue to cry out over hardships occassioned by the rising cost of living in the country, the Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the suspension of the national social investment programmes.

Adeyanju said this had become necessary in light of the prevalent hunger, hardships, and food insecurity plaguing the nation.

Adeyanju in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said recent protests in states such as Niger, Kano and Kogi had underscored the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for decisive action to be taken by the President.

It will be recalled that President Tinubu had suspended all administered programmes by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) over alleged financial malfeasance by Halima Shehu, its chief executive officer.

“While we acknowledge that the suspension of all administered programmes by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) was initiated as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged financial malfeasance by Halima Shehu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSIPA, we urge President Tinubu to recognize the dire consequences of the continued suspension on the lives of ordinary citizens”, Adeyanju said.

He further empathized that President Tinubu’s concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the program beneficiaries are valid.

However, the Human rights activist proposes that the President explore alternative avenues for the management of these programmes, such as involving religious bodies, including churches, mosques, and traditional rulers.

By doing so, the government can mitigate the risk of political interference and ensure that funds are utilized transparently and efficiently, reaching the intended beneficiaries, he advised.

“It is imperative to recognize that Nigeria is currently sitting on a time bomb of hardships, banditry, insecurity, and kidnapping. The cumulative effect of these challenges has pushed our nation to the brink. If urgent measures are not taken to cushion the effects of this hardship, we fear that mass protests may erupt across the country, potentially leading to a serious revolution.

“We must acknowledge that there is a limit to what the people can endure. If President Tinubu genuinely cares about the well-being of the citizens and seeks to alleviate their suffering, it is important that he reinstates the suspended programmes that can provide much-needed support to ordinary citizens and the vulnerable.”

Adeyanju also called on President Tinubu to prioritize transparency in the disbursement of funds through these programmes, stating that by adopting more accountable and transparent practices, the government can ensure that the allocated funds reach the intended beneficiaries promptly,

According to him, this will not only restore faith in the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people but will also alleviate the mounting hardships faced by countless Nigerians.

He appealed to President Tinubu’s sense of duty and compassion for the suffering masses, urging him to reconsider the suspension of the national social investment programmes and take immediate steps to reinstate them.

