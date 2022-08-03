Nigeria explains purchase of N1.5bn SUVs for Niger Republic

The Federal Government on Wednesday confirmed the purchase of 10 vehicles worth N1.15 billion for the Republic of Niger.

A report emerged earlier on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari had last month approved N1.15billion for the purchase of 10 SUVs from Kaura Motors Nigeria Limited to be supplied to the Nigerien government.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who confirmed the development to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja, said it was not the first time Nigeria was supporting its West African neighbours.

She said the support was to enable the Nigerien government to tackle insecurity in the landlocked nation.



The minister stressed that President Buhari has a responsibility to make decisions he believes would be in the best interests of the country.

Ahmed said: “To those who don’t know, this is not the first time Nigeria will support its neighbours, especially immediate neighbours. This support is to enhance their capacity to secure their countries as it relates to us.

“I repeat, this is not the first time that Nigeria has supported Niger, Cameroon or Chad, and the President makes an assessment as to what is required, based on the request of their president and such requests are approved and the interventions provided is to enhance their capacity to protect their own territory as it relates to security also to Nigeria.”

