Despite internal challenges, Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, donates security vehicles to Niger Republic

Despite the internal security challenges being faced in different parts of Zamfara State as a result of the deadly activities of bandits and terrorists, the Governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, on Saturday, made a donation of five high-tech and fully equipped security vehicles to Niger Republic.

According to him, the donation was to “support the country with security logistics to fight bandits.”

Justifying the donation in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, the Zamfara State Government said it donated “five new Hilux vehicles to the Government of Niger Republic for special security border patrol.”

The statement said the donation was in fulfillment of a pledge by Matawalle to support the West African country with patrol vehicles and other security logistics in the fight against banditry.

“The vehicles were presented by Gov. Matawalle to the Gov. of Maradi Region, Alhaji Abubakar Shu’aibou, at a ceremony held at Government House, Gusau.

“His Excellency Governor Bello Matawalle said the vehicles were to provide special border patrol at Maradi and other parts of Niger Republic which share borders with Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto.

“Responding, the governor of Maradi Region, Abubakar Shu’aibou, assured His Excellency Gov. Bello Matawalle that the vehicles will be used to fight bandits and other henious crimes particularly along the Maradi border.

“You will recall that in December 2021, Gov. Bello Matawalle visited President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic in Niamey, where the two leaders resolved to explore more areas of cooperation,” the statement noted.

