Mayorkun opens up on reported beef with Davido, why he has no babymama

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel popularly known in music circles as Mayorkun has opened up on his alleged beef with DMW head honcho, Davido.

The musician who rose to fame after the release of his first song ‘Eleko’ responded to a question about his relationship with Davido after a nosy fan tried to find out.

During a question-and-answer session on Snapchat about his personal life titled “Let us talk,” a curious fan asked Mayorkun if he had any issues with DMW, and its CEO Davido.

“What’s wrong with you and 30BG, notice you did not go to the concert cause I did not see you”, the fan asked.

Mayorkun found the question amusing and asked if he and the inquirer were in the same world as the singer informed that he performed at Davido’s Timeless concert contrary to the fan’s assertion.

The musician also responded to questions about why he doesn’t have a babymama saying he hasn’t yet met any woman who would be the mother of his child.

“Not every man wants to have kids here and there. Some people are really focused in life.” Mayorkun replied to the fan.

