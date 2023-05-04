Five things you may not know about late veteran musician Chris Mba

The death of veteran Nigerian musician Chris Mba has been made known to the dismay of his close family, friends, music buffs, and scores of his teeming fans alike.

The demise of the local pop musician who was known for his signature Jerry curl hair was made public by the General Manager of Premier Music, Michael Odiong.

Chris Mba’s death was also confirmed by his wife through her social media platform.

It was also gathered that Chris Mba who was down with heart disease, died on Wednesday night at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The passing away of Chris Mba was also confirmed by the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), in a statement, expressing deep shock, stressing that Chris Mba was a great musician, who had contributed significantly to the repositioning of the Highlife music genre.

The statement titled ‘COSON Family Mourns Chris Mba’ reads in part: “The entire family of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Nigeria’s biggest copyright collective management organization, is in deep mourning at the passing of the frontline musician and staunch member of COSON, Chris Mba of the ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ fame.”

Reacting to the passing of the beloved singer, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, said: “I am beyond sad at the loss of my colleague and friend, Chris Mba, a great musician, whose contribution to the repositioning of the Highlife sound is unquestionable.

“Not too long ago, I visited Chris at his Surulere home with the great Richard Cole, my colleague on the COSON Board. We went to share camaraderie with him despite his ill health and offer whatever support we could.

“His death is devastating but we are consoled by the fact that as a great artiste, he left great recordings to which we continue to sing and dance to. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and numerous fans.” Okoroji added.

As a parting shot, we highlight five things you may not know about the late musician who was born in Abia State.

1. ) He was popular in the 80s with hit songs like: ‘Baby don’t cry’; ‘Funky situation’; ‘We need each other’ and ‘Love everlasting’ among many others.

2.) He was once signed onto Premier Music.

3.) The Abia State born artiste was a member of the PMAN Caretaker Committee and COSON.

4.) He performed at an evening of tributes organised for the late Ras Kimono by the Copyright Society of Nigeria in August 2018.

5.) He had solicited for funds some years back over his health challenges but not much was realized from the appeal.

