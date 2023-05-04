Entertainment
Stunned Hollywood star, Kevin Costner, responds to wife’s divorce suit
Popular Hollywood actor, Kevin Costner, has responded to a divorce suit filed by his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner Costner.
Christine had in the suit filed on May 1 cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for her decision to end their 18-year-old marriage.
Kevin Costner’s representative, who confirmed the development, said: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.
‘‘We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”
READ ALSO: Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone, opens up on nine miscarriages
A family friend told journalists the movie star is very surprised with the decision made by his wife, and hopes to get her back after she left him stunned with the divorce suit.
“Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back.
“It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children,” he told Page Six.
