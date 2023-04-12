Borno House of Assembly member-elect, Nuhu Clark, dies weeks to swearing-in

The member-elect into the Borno State House of Assembly, Nuhu Clark, representing the Chibok constituency, has been reported dead while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment in India.

The Borno State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abbajatau, who confirmed the death of Clark to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Wednesday, said that the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the deceased’s family.

Also speaking on the death of the politician, Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, described the demise as a massive loss to his immediate family, the people of Southern Borno and the state at large.

Kadafur also described Clark’s death as a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) family given his “outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state.”

Before contesting for the Assembly elections, Clark was a former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation before resigning on April 25, 2022, to contest the Chibok State Constituency election on the platform of APC.

