Politics
Borno House of Assembly member-elect, Nuhu Clark, dies weeks to swearing-in
The member-elect into the Borno State House of Assembly, Nuhu Clark, representing the Chibok constituency, has been reported dead while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment in India.
The Borno State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abbajatau, who confirmed the death of Clark to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Wednesday, said that the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the deceased’s family.
Also speaking on the death of the politician, Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, described the demise as a massive loss to his immediate family, the people of Southern Borno and the state at large.
Read also:Witness reveals how ex-minister Wakil, others shared N450m cash for 2015 election in Borno
Kadafur also described Clark’s death as a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) family given his “outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state.”
Before contesting for the Assembly elections, Clark was a former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation before resigning on April 25, 2022, to contest the Chibok State Constituency election on the platform of APC.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...