Politics
Tribunal dismisses NNPP’s petition against Gov Mutfwang in Plateau
The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Alfred Dabwan, challenging Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.
Dabwan had approached the tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election over the unlawful exclusion of the NNPP log in the ballot by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO: Plateau gov, Mutfwang, swears in 17 transitional LG chairmen
In its ruling, the tribunal dismissed the NNPP candidate’s petition for lack of merit and declared Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of the state.
The panel also awarded the cost of N1.5 million against the petitioner.
